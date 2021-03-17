21 000 households face displacement

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

MORE than 21 000 households in urban settlements countrywide are facing displacement by Government after they were affected by floods following the heavy and incessant rains received this year.

In a post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said Government was in the process of identifying land for the relocation of the affected families as well as providing relief .

Minister Mutsvangwa said Harare was the most affected with over 15 000 households facing displacement.

“Cabinet noted that following a countrywide assessment by joint Ministerial teams, the number of households facing displacement stands at a national total of 21 852.

Harare Metropolitan Province tops the list at 15 713 households, followed by Mashonaland East (1 947), Manicaland (1 683), Mashonaland Central (622), Masvingo (575) Bulawayo (549), Matabeleland South (532), Matabeleland North and Midlands at 105 each, and Mashonaland West (21),” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the housing plans for the new settlements have already been designed

“The provision of relief to distressed households, and identification of relocation areas, will continue across all the provinces in order for corrective action to be taken.

The production of appropriate housing plans and architectural designs which promote settlement densification through high-rise structures is a pre- requisite for the provision of housing to families faced with relocation.

“In this regard, Cabinet was informed that the plans and designs have now been produced through collaboration between the Ministries of National Housing and Social Amenities; and Local Government and Public Works,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Government will construct modern houses for the affected families.

“They are mainly the H-type with two and three-bedroomed units, and target low income earners. Modifications can also be availed for middle income earners. Building brigades will be revived,” she said.