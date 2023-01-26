Victoria Falls man up for attempted rape

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A 43-year-old man who resides at Mkhosana in Victoria Falls appeared at the Hwange magistrate court last Wednesday facing charges of attempted rape.

Jason Nyamayaro (43) who is also a neighbour to the complainant, appeared before regional magistrate Mr Mark Dzira. He however, denied the allegations. The court remanded him in custody to Friday.

The state, represented by prosecutor Mr Mncedisi Dube alleges that on 11 September 2022 at about 8pm, the 13-year-old juvenile was on her way home when she met the accused who offered her a packet of Hello snacks which she accepted.

Nyamayaro in turn asked the complainant to accompany him to a nearby bush to “see something” but she refused. The accused person allegedly forcefully marched his victim telling her that she had already ate his Hello snacks.

Upon arrival, he produced a small knife which he used to threaten the juvenile into lying on the ground and she compiled. Nonetheless, the complainant fought off her aggressor, and this resulted in him tearing the complainant’s trousers on the right side. The accused then scratched the juvenile several times with a knife on the right arm and on the neck.

In the midst of the tussle, the complainant received a call from her grandmother but she was threatened not to answer it. The accused then tried to unzip his trousers and this gave the juvenile a chance to escape. She fled leaving her black sandals, pink umbrella, power bank and while running home she dropped her phone on the tarred road and it cracked.

The matter came to light when she reached home and informed her grandmother who immediately informed the police. The complainant was medically examined and a medical affidavit will be produced in court as exhibit.