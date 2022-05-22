$360m injection for Gwanda State University construction

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CONSTRUCTION of Gwanda State University is progressing well, with blocks in Gwanda Town and Epoch mine in various stages of completion, while government allocated ZWL$360 million for the construction of the lecture block this year.

Construction of the Gwanda Town premises of the university, which was founded in 2012 started last year.

When the university started operations, it was based at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and Epoch Mine (Filabusi) premises.

Speaking during a Question-and-Answer session at the National Assembly last Wednesday, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira said construction on the students and lecture blocks was progressing smoothly.

“I will start by explaining that Gwanda State University has two campuses, one in Gwanda Town and another one at Epoch Mine. Construction of Gwanda State University has already started at the Epoch Mine campus.

To this end, under the 100-day cycle projects at Epoch Mine, three out of six students’ blocks are complete with the overall completion at 60 percent. Overall, 21 out of 26 blocks that accommodate 378 students have been completed while 10 out of 72 houses are complete and accommodate 40 staff members. The lecture block is at 15 percent completion whilst the engineering laboratory is at 40 percent completion, and renovations of the Jahunda Town offices are at 30 percent completion,” he said.

Prof Murwira added that more resources had been allocated for construction of the lecturers’ block, among other projects.

“In addition, under the Agro-Innovation Programme, 229 bullying heifers and 240 breeding goats were purchased and are now at the Gwanda State University Epoch Mine campus farm. Mr. Speaker Sir, I am pleased to announce that Government of Zimbabwe granted Gwanda State University ZWL200 000 000 for rehabilitation of infrastructure and ZWL160 000 000 for construction of the lecture block in the year 2022,” he said.