43 waste hotspots identified in Byo CBD

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has identified 43 waste hotspots in the Central Business District, with five of these being major ones, as the local authority today (Wednesday) begins its cleanup campaign which is expected to end on Friday.

On Tuesday, the local authority announced the massive cleanup campaign that will be held daily toll Friday between 2pm and 6pm as a reaction to the growing environmental catastrophe in the city.

In the notice, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said the aim of the cleanup campaign was to reduce the risk of waste-related disease outbreaks that can affect all areas in the city.

“A cleanup campaign has been planned from Wednesday, 18 January 2023 to Friday, 20 January 2023 from 2pm to 6pm daily focusing on the Central Business District. The aim is to reduce the risk of waste-related disease outbreaks that can affect all areas in the city due to the centrality of the CBD.

“This can be further worsened should rains come before the waste has been cleared as the waste will be washed into storm drains and blocked storm drains give rise to flash flooding and increase breeding of mosquitoes and spread of disease,” said Mr Dube.

According to a map of the areas set to be targeted in the campaign, 43 waste hotspots have been identified in the city.

Five of these hotspots have been identified as being the major ones, these being corner Lobengula Street and Second Avenue, Third Avenue between Joshua Mqabuko and Jason Moyo Street, corner George Silundika and Third Avenue, Fourth Avenue between Fife Street and George Silundika and Fifth Avenue between Robert Mugabe Way and Josiah Tongogara Street.

Ninth Avenue has most of the hotspots, with a majority of them being on sanitary lanes, while the illegal Fifth Avenue market area has four hotspots inclusive of a major one.

The entire 10th and 13th Avenue are the only streets without any dumpsites in the entire CBD.