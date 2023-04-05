45 000 to attend Independence Day celebrations

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the 2023 Independence Day celebrations are at an advanced stage where 45000 people from around the country are expected to attend the festivities slated for Mount Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central Province.

President Mnangagwa is expected to lead the celebrations with the planting of an assortment of 43 fruit trees at the venue (Mt Darwin High School) to mark the 43 years independence milestone.

The major highlights for the celebrations will see be the children’s party where 1500 children are expected to attend, the musical gala, a soccer match between Highlanders and Dynamos and the lighting of the Independence flame which will be done on 13 April at Harare Kopje.

The Minister of Local Government and Public Works who is also the chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments Cde July Moyo told Cabinet on Tuesday that work on the preparations was progressing well.

The day will be running under the theme [email protected]: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo /Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that the Independence celebrations will be held on the 18th of April, 2023 at Mount Darwin High School in Mashonaland Central Province and will be running under the theme: [email protected]: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo /Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo. In line with the government’s devolution and decentralisation thrust, the 2023 Children’s Party Celebrations will be held at Pfura Stadium, Mount Darwin Centre on the 17th April, 2023,” reads the latest post Cabinet briefing.

Learners who will attend the Children’s Party and those providing entertainment and mass displays are being mobilised from all provinces.

A musical band for the Children’s Party featuring Freeman; Voltz-Kosilati Sibaya; and Leo Magozz will be held. The programme will start at 0900hrs and end at 1600hrs.

“The official Independence Day programme will start at 0600hrs on 18 April and end at 1430hrs with around 45 000 people expected to attend the celebrations.”

Alick Macheso and Paradzai Messi will provide entertainment for the main Independence Day celebrations and will be complemented by a cultural act of 100 artists who will synchronize with the 500 school children doing gymnastics, and supported by the police band.

“In the afternoon there will be a match between Dynamos and Highlanders for the Independence Trophy at Mount Darwin High School, with His Excellency the President as the guest of honour. In the evening, there will be a musical gala, and several artists are billed to perform. The venue for the gala is Pfura Stadium.

“The Independence Flame will be lit on the 13th April, 2023 at Harare Kopje, and a road show will start from there and pass through Mazowe, Concession, Glendale, Bindura, Madziva, Dotito, Rushinga, Chibondo National Monuments, Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre, and finally land at the Independence Celebrations venue,” they added.

The Flame will be received at Chibondo National Monuments by traditional chiefs in Mashonaland Central, at a ceremony on 17th April, 2023 where Cdes Kembo Mohadi and Kazembe Kazembe will be part of.

“Cde Mohadi will then lead the lighting ceremony at Chibondo National Monument and the entourage to Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre. On the 18th April, 2023 athletes will carry the flame from Mount Darwin District Heroes Acre to Mount Darwin High School, the venue of the Independence Celebrations. Furthermore, an exhibition will be mounted at Chibondo National Monument to highlight the role played by the masses and combatants in the Second Chimurenga. Those in the surrounding areas are expected to attend the exhibition in numbers,” reads the Cabinet brief. @NyembeziMu