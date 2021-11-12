Agriculture Ministry releases new A2 model settlement permit

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has released a new A2 model settlement permit with new security features.

In a statement on Friday, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka notified the public of the new permit.

“The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development notifies the public of the release of a securitised A2 model settlement permit which replaces the old offer letter. Holders of legitimate old offer letters will be advised in due course where and when to collect their new securitised A2 model settlement permits. Meanwhile, the old offer letters remain valid,” said Dr Masuka.

He said that stakeholders are expected to acquaint themselves with the new securitised A2 model settlement permit which has the following six distinctive features: System generated Permit Number, fidelity Serial Number with Special Reflective Ink, reactive Underground Micro-text, invisible Fluorescent National Coat of Arms, hologram Seal; and system generated Internal Serial.

The Minister said coinciding with the securitised A2 model settlement permit, are updated conditions for the issuance of the permit indicating Government expectations and obligations of the beneficiaries of the Land Reform Programme.

“These new conditions replace the old offer letter conditions with immediate effect. The conditions are available at District and Provincial Land and Agritex offices, and the Ministry’s website. All offer letter and permit holders should fully acquaint themselves with these conditions which will now be enforced. Non-adherence by farmers can lead to the withdrawal of offer letters/ permits,” said Dr Masuka.