“AKA killers paid R800 000”

A recent discovery into slain South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’s murder case revealed that six people who are linked to his murder were paid an amount of R800 000 to have him dead.

AKA and his longtime friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot and killed outside Durban’s Wish restaurant on busy Florida Road last year.

His case was later said to be a hit, with police stating that they were still gathering enough information for the arrests. The recent news of the arrest of the rapper’s killers was first shared by the Eswatini newspaper, Times of Eswatini.

The newspaper identified two suspects in the case as brothers Siyabonga Gezani Ndimane (Nxele) and Malusi Dave Ndimande (Mjay). It is said that they were arrested by the Royal Eswatini Police Services while hiding in Mbabane’s zone four. Both suspects are said to be from Durban.

The publication also adds that out of the R800 000 that was allegedly paid for the rapper’s murder, the brothers received R133 000 as their share. The brothers are also allegedly linked to two other murders.

According to the newspaper, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Eswatini is in possession of the Standard Bank account statements where the brothers’ payment was deposited after they successfully executed the murder.

Five suspects appeared in court in South Africa today (Thursday), and we remanded in custody. The pair arrested in Esatwini is awaiting repatriation to face the court in South Africa. (source: capetownetc.com)