AKA tests positive for Covid-19

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

SOUTH AFRICAN rapper AKA has tested positive for Covid-19, become the latest high profile figure in Mzansi to contract the virus.

South African has witnessed soaring Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, with the country recording 238 339 positive cases and a total number of 3 720 deaths thus far. The Southern African country has had a total number of is 113 061 recoveries.

In a statement, the rapper said that he had chosen to go public with the results of his tests to reduce stigma around the virus.

“In an attempt to create awareness around the virus and caution citizens to be more careful in interactions with others, AKA has chosen to make the results public.

“AKA pleads with everyone to adhere to social distancing guidelines, to wear masks and to hold stringent hygiene measures by frequently sanitizing and washing our hands,” the statement read.

As a follow up to the statement, the rapper told his followers the toll on health the contagious virus had, while encouraging them his to get tested.

“As soon as you feel that cough coming on, that headache … weakness in your muscles. Chills at night. Trust me. GO TEST ASAP. There’s places where they do the swab at the back of your throat, not that insane up your nose one. Do it so you can know what you dealing with.”