28 Sep, 2021 - 11:09 0 Views
All set for Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference

The Sunday News

Victoria Ruzvidzo in KIGALI, Rwanda

The Rwanda-Zimbabwe Trade and Investment Conference begins in earnest Tuesday morning with Government and private sector representatives from both countries in attendance.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava is leading the Zimbabwe delegation, which includes the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Dr Sekai Nzenza, and her Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality counterpart Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The conference is set to take economic relations between the two countries to a whole new level.

For Zimbabwe, Rwanda presents immense opportunities for the services sector, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, tourism and hospitality.

At least 100 delegates from Zimbabwe’s Government and private sector are here for the conference running under the theme: ‘Explore, Invest, Export’.

Rwanda is also keen on securing trade and investment deals with Zimbabwe.

