All sporting activities given permission to resume, spectators still not allowed

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL sporting activities in Zimbabwe have been given permission to resume with effect from Wednesday (today).

Spectators are however still not allowed for all sporting activities that have been permitted to restart.

In a statement, the Sports and Recreation Commission notified all national sports associations, delivery agencies and stakeholders that with effect from Wednesday, all sporting codes have been approved to resumes activities.

“The approval is subject to the observance of World Health Organization guidelines on safe resumption of sport, NSA approved protocols, national legislation and policy directives, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and International Federation protocols relating to theprevention and containment of Covid-19,” read part of the SRC statement.

For the smooth flow of sporting activity, the SRC strongly recommended that all athletes, including children who are of fourteen years in age and above, be vaccinated. All athletes, including children under the age of fourteen years are to adhere to all Covid19 protocols as appropriate to the sporting activity.

Other conditions in place require that the entire staff at sports facilities are to be vaccinated before the admission of patrons. All coaches, managers and support staff involved in sports activities or working at sports facilities are to be vaccinated before their involvement or resumption in any such activities or attendance at any sports facilities.

The SRC further stated that subject to compliance with the foregoing clauses gyms (including dojos, boxing and wrestling clubs), health spas and fitness centres shall admit only vaccinated patrons.

Sporting activity was halted in Zimbabwe at the beginning of July due to rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Chibuku Super Cup, which was being played in four groups based in Bulawayo, Harare Mutare and Zvishavane is expected to resume once teams have been given enough time to fine tune.

