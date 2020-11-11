Amazing voices returns

Ngqwele Dube, Sunday Life Correspondent

EMERGING musical groups have a chance to grab the grand prize of US$100 000 following the return of pan-African singing contest, Old Mutual Amazing Voices.

The Season 2 edition of the exciting singing showcase is already underway with registration for online entries having opened late last month.

The first season had viewers glued to their screens as they watched contestants being wilted down to eventual winners, Wanavokali of Kenya.

The Old Mutual-sponsored acapella singing competition, which is open to talented unsigned singing groups in the genres of Gospel, Pop or RnB, will this year feature contestants from five countries, namely, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Entries for Season 2 close on 26 November and groups of quartets, sextets or octets are encouraged to submit two-minute audition video before the date.

Last year Zimbabwe had three contestants Rhema, Focus Acapella and Family Voices.

According to a statement from Old Mutual entrants will have their video submissions reviewed by a team of experienced and in-country talent selectors.

In Zimbabwe the country selector is Thembalami Tagwire who will be assisted by Sasha.

“The groups selected to go forward to the next round in the competition will be invited to attend closed auditions in the capital cities of the participating countries during November and December.

“Two groups from each country will then be given the opportunity to represent their nation at the elimination phase held in South Africa. Leading to the exciting finale, the elimination process will result in just three groups fighting it out in the ultimate “sing off”,” read the statement.

The contest will be captured and aired across various DStv channels from March 2021.

“We love the fact that this sponsorship discovers and develops young people with great talent. Old Mutual has been championing mutually positive futures for 175 years and we are grateful that we can enable them to achieve and share their exceptional best. It’s a great privilege. There is no greater time than now to focus on what really matters, your passion,” says Lillian Mbayiwa, Head of Group Marketing and Innovation.

Norman Raisbeck, General Manager – Dstv Zimbabwe said “After a successful first season of Old Mutual Amazing Voices on Zambezi Magic here in Zimbabwe, we are delighted to bring to our viewers another relevant, aspirational and entertaining season of the show”.

“This exciting Pan-African singing competition not only builds ties across the continent, but also gives our talented musical groups an opportunity to showcase their skills to a wide audience, receive mentorship from some of the best artists on the continent and of course stand a chance to win USD$100 000,” he says.

Old Mutual revealed unsuccessful entrants from season one will be offered a chance to redeem themselves although those that made it to the top 12 are not allowed to contest again.

The public will be roped in the voting phase of the competition when the final three groups are selected. The votes will be tallied and form the basis of the final decision when the ultimate winner is announced.