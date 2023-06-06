Amnesty beneficiary commits suicide

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 25-year-old man from Pumula North in Bulawayo who benefited from the recent Presidential Amnesty committed suicide in his room soon after getting home with his body discovered three days later.

The incident occurred on 26 May when the deceased arrived home Bulawayo Prison formerly Grey Prison where he had been released from custody. Bulawayo police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ncube said they received a report of a man who hanged himself in Pumula North after being released from prison.

“A case was reported where a 25-year-old man by the name Dumisani Andile Mbusi was reported to have hung himself. The incident took place on 26 May around 5pm when the now deceased came home from Grey Prison where he had been remanded in custody,” he said.

It is said upon his release from custody, he had an argument with his tenant and later went to his room and that was the last time he was seen alive.

“On 29 May last week, around 5am, the tenant smelt an odour emanating from the now-deceased’s bedroom. He opened the curtain which was used to separate the rooms and saw the deceased hanging from the roof trusses. A report was made to the police who attended the scene and removed the body. It was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for a post-mortem. Investigations are still in progress to ascertain the events leading to the deceased committing suicide.”

Insp Ncube urged members of the public to seek counselling from people they trust if they are going through difficult times instead of entertaining suicidal thoughts.

“As police we encourage people to seek counselling from elders or church leaders each time they encounter problems rather than taking their lives.”