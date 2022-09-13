Armed robbers raid CBZ

Police details attending the scene of the armed robbery

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

SUSPECTED armed robbers this afternoon raided CBZ bank at Corner 10th Avenue and Fife street in Bulawayo.

The armed robbers are said to have quietly carried their raid with few people noticing the incident.

Witnesses said they only saw police officers reacting to the robbery and that is how they knew there had been a robbery.

When a Sunday News crew got to the scene, police details had arrived carrying out their investigations.

High-profile armed robberies targeting cash in transit vehicles and banks around the country have been at the peak with Harare and Bulawayo being the hot spots for the crimes.

Last month, four armed robbers raided a cash in transit vehicle at Mukuru in Bulawayo.

More to follow…