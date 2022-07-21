Arsenal set to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mikel Arteta on transfers

Oleksandr Zinchenko set to join Arsenal from Manchester City after £32m deal agreed; Ukrainian has won four Premier League titles with Manchester City but only made 15 league appearances last season; Arsenal have already signed Gabriel Jesus from Pep Guardiola’s side this summer.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described Oleksandr Zinchenko as an “exceptional footballer” ahead of his £32m move from Manchester City.

Speaking after a 3-1 win over Orlando City during the Gunners’ pre-season tour in the USA, Arteta said: “As you’ve seen, he is here [in Orlando]. There are still a few formalities to get everything completed but we’re really happy to have him.

“I know the player really well, he’s an exceptional footballer and he is someone that is going to bring us another competitive edge to that dressing room.”

Arteta also shed light on where he might deploy the Ukraine international, who played as a left-back under Pep Guardiola and is used in a midfield role at international level. “He can play in both,” added Arteta. “He was a natural No 10 early in his career and we converted him into a left-back [at Manchester City], which can do a lot of things that we want in our way of playing. That versatility is something that is going to be important for the team because we have players in that position who are more specific full-backs, so I’m really happy. “[Versatility] is one of the things and the way we can adapt structures, formations and rotations within the squad and playing with the same players in a different way. To be more unpredictable is obviously important and that is why we have recruited [versatile] players.” ‘We have a big squad, things must happen’ Zinchenko will be Arsenal’s fifth recruit of the summer after signing Gabriel Jesus (£45m), Fabio Vieira (£34m), Matt Turner (£7.5m) and Marquinhos (£3m), while Alexandre Lacazette remains the only first-team departure.