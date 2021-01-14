AU Vice Chancellor dies

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

AFRICA University (AU) fourth Vice Chancellor Professor Munashe Furusa passed away on Wednesday following a short illness at Victoria Chitepo provincial hospital in Mutare.

In a statement on Wednesday, Africa University Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Peter Mageto confirmed the death as he said the University has lost

“A dark cloud has passed over the valley of dreams this morning as we have learnt with shock, dismay and heartache of the passing of our beloved Vice Chancellor Professor Munashe Furusa. We implore all of you to pray for and keep at the foremost of your minds and hearts his wife, Dr Zanele Furusa, the entire Furusa family and the university community,” said Prof Mageto.

He added that as they mourn a great leader who inspired, motivated and moved all of them to become the best versions of themselves, they cherish the memories, transformative work and powerful moments that they were honoured to share with him.

Prof Mageto said additional information will be provided as it becomes available and quoted Matthew 5:4, “Blessed are those who mourn for they shall be comforted.

Prof Furusa is survived by his wife, Dr Zanele Furusa, four children and two grandchildren.

Prof Furusa who was the fourth Vice Chancellor joined Africa University in 2014. He was the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Universities Vice Chancellor’s Association and a board member of Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) and Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) amongst others.