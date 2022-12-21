Audit uncovers irregularities in council tendering system

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

AN internal audit has uncovered a number of irregularities in the Bulawayo City Council tendering system amid revelations that some applicants were awarded tenders undeservingly resulting in a reputational and administrative prejudice to the city and other applicants.

The latest revelation came after the local authority awarded a number of empowerment tenders in the city which included the operation of sporting facilities, factory shells and grocery shops.

According to a council confidential report, the audit was conducted after the local authority got a tip-off through an anonymous letter and email alleging bribery and corruption involving six tendered sites.

“Our investigation focused on the processes and procedures of the Interdepartmental Adjudication Committee on Allocation of Stands and Premises for Development (Interdepartmental Adjudication Committee).

“We found that the Interdepartmental Adjudication Committee did not consistently apply its disqualification procedures, its processes and procedures of data capturing, and adjudication documents used lacked traceability, accountability, transparency depth and reliability,” reads the report.

The audit further noted that in some instances the adjudication committee was awarding stands and premises among themselves with a questionable recusal procedure.

“Audit found that the Interdepartmental Adjudication Committee recommended for award, Mr Dickson Moyo and Mr Kholisani Moyo who were part of the adjudicating committee. We found that Mr Dickson Moyo is said to have recused himself at the time the Interdepartmental Adjudication Committee was adjudicating on Stand 4334 Cowdray Park.

“We were not able to find the procedures or policy on how the issue of recusal is done specifically at what stage does an interested person recuse him or herself, we were also not able to find a written document or process to show that indeed Mr Dickson Moyo recused himself,” reads the report.

The audit further noted that Mrs Eunice Mpunzi, who is part of the committee, also recused herself at the time the committee was adjudicating on Stand 19829 Emhlangeni but were unable to find a written document or process to show that indeed she recused herself given that she attended all the meetings as a senior member of staff at Town Planning and it is highly likely she had all the background information relating to adjudication processes even possibly before the advertisements were made.

“Audit was also not able to determine when the adjudication score sheet and other criteria was set or disclosed to committee members as this impacted on the effectiveness of the recusal system, hence audit concluded that although members of the committee had declared their interest, we were not able to find written documents showing their declaration.

“We also conclude that the recusal process is not documented and is not supported by any clause in the policy. We further conclude that because we were not able to trace the processes associated with the recusal system, at its current stature its effectiveness is academic and only a formality process and may not be serving its purpose,” reads the report.

The audit also found that the Interdepartmental Adjudication Committee used documents which lacked authentication characteristics such as serial numbers and some did not provide adequate space to input important information such as contact numbers.

“We conclude that the committee did not create a tight and effective mechanism to detect dual use of receipts and fraud. We further conclude that the committee did not monitor or review on endorsement of application forms and had a poor record keeping system which was coupled with use of personal equipment on city business.

“Audit also concludes that some of the committee members were not consistently attending adjudication meetings. Additionally, we conclude that there were no written adjudication guidelines and rules to follow,” reads the report.

A couple of months ago a BCC procurement officer was found on the wrong side of the law after an internal audit revealed a number of irregularities that include buying councillors’ favour in the awarding of a commercial stand lease, fraud, mendacity and general abuse of office.

Ms Joyce Sandra Moyo is alleged to have used her influence as a procurement officer to flout a number of tender regulations and also had council workers colluding for her to be eventually awarded the lease, which is portion A of Lot 3, subdivision A and B Waterworks Grant Company.