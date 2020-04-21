BCC launches Covid-19 mobile app

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has come up with a mobile application aimed at providing information on Coronavirus (COVID-19.

The local authority working with an African health care startup, Sila Health launched the application, named Sis Joyce, which works via chat platforms to share information on the signs and symptoms of the virus and gives users of its COVID-19 assessment tool information on how to access emergency health care.

In a press release, the local authority’s spokesperson, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu said the application will also assist decision makers to identify methods of advancing healthcare by leveraging comprehensive datasets.

“Sis Joyce grants decision makers access to real-time data that informs critical insights into prominent disease outbreaks in hard-to-reach areas. The application allows health workers to obtain information, data sets and also share information on COVID-19 through platforms such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp during this crucial time.

“To reduce the burden on the volunteer network and health care staff the platform uses artificial intelligence to provide intermediate access to basic healthcare.

The application is in line with the city of Bulawayo’s vision of being a leading Smart, transformative City by 2024,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Sila Health is an African healthcare startup company, whose co-founder, Mr Babusi Nyoni is from Bulawayo and is now based in Netherlands.

@vusadb