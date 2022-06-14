BCC to charge tariffs in USD

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO residents will this month be charged tariffs in foreign currency with the local authority saying the current charges have been rendered inadequate by the prevailing economic conditions.

In a statement, the Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said with the bills now stated in the United States dollars, residents would be able to pay in the local currency value as per the prevailing rate on the date of billing.

“The City of Bulawayo wishes to advise its valued stakeholders, residents and customers that due to prevailing economic conditions such as changes in the exchange rate there have been substantial increases in the prices of key service delivery inputs namely fuel, water and waste water treatment chemicals, medicines, stationery and spare parts among others.

“This has rendered the current Council charges inadequate thereby necessitating an urgent alignment of tariffs to input costs in order to alleviate service delivery collapse. Residents are advised that all Council charges have been translated to the USD value on the date of approval of the 2022 budget. The tariffs shall be translated at the ruling rate on the date of billing with effect from 1 June 2022,” said Mr Dube.