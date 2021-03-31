Black Rhinos return to training

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos have become the first Premier Soccer League team to return to training after players were tested for the coronavirus.

Chipembere announced on Wednesday that they had resumed training since the entire squad tested negative for Covid-19.

“We are back, team has resumed training this morning after the entire squad returned negative results for Covid-19,’’ posted Rhinos on their Twitter account.

PSL clubs are preparing for a season start on 15 May, with the requirement being that the clubs test all their players before they resume training on Friday. Clubs are also expected to pay an affiliation fee of US$3 000 for 2021.

Domestic football has been on hold since March last year when measures to control the spread of Covid-19 were introduced by the Government, which led to sporting activity being suspended. Last year, football was given the green light to resume but with a condition that the matches are played in a bio bubble, which is a hosting arrangement for sporting events, under which events are held at a centralised site, often behind closed doors, with strict quarantine and safety protocols in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. That proved too costly for local football and that concept was thrown away.

@Mdawini_29