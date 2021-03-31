Black Rhinos return to training

31 Mar, 2021 - 14:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Black Rhinos return to training Black Rhinos players at training

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BLACK Rhinos have become the first Premier Soccer League team to return to training after players were tested for the coronavirus.

Chipembere announced on Wednesday that they had resumed training since the entire squad tested negative for Covid-19.

“We are back, team has resumed training this morning after the entire squad returned negative results for Covid-19,’’ posted Rhinos on their Twitter account.

PSL clubs are preparing for a season start on 15 May, with the requirement being that the clubs test all their players before they resume training on Friday. Clubs are also expected to pay an affiliation fee of US$3 000 for 2021.

Domestic football has been on hold since March last year when measures to control the spread of Covid-19 were introduced by the Government, which led to sporting activity being suspended. Last year, football was given the green light to resume but with a condition that the matches are played in a bio bubble, which is a hosting arrangement for sporting events, under which events are held at a centralised site, often behind closed doors, with strict quarantine and safety protocols in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. That proved too costly for local football and that concept was thrown away.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting