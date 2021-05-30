Bondolfi Teachers College Covid-19 cases rise to 116

Sharon Chimenya, Masvingo Correspondent

THE number of Covid-19 positive cases at Bondolfi Teachers College in Masvingo have risen to 116, while official results to determine the variant of the cases are expected from today.

The institution which has over 300 students has been put under strict lockdown measures and surveillance in order to contain the spread of the virus into surrounding communities. Masvingo Covid-19 Taskforce spokesperson Mr Rogers Irimayi told Sunday News that the situation at the college had been contained and the health personnel were making sure there is no movement of those who have tested positive.

“Yesterday we recorded 13 new cases and the number at the institution rose to 116 and that is the situation that we have as Masvingo.

“The situation, however, has already been contained, students have been separated. We now have others in quarantine and others in isolation.

“The health personnel at the moment are on the ground ensuring that there is no movement of those that are infected and also we are having a restricted monitoring of movement in which no visitors are allowed at the institution.

“Parents of students at the schools are not allowed to visit their children,” he said.

Bondolfi Teachers College was on Thursday declared a hotspot area and all the students have been put on 14-day quarantine and no visitors are allowed in the school premises.

Meanwhile, Mr Irimayi said they were happy with the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are happy with the way people are responding, there are quite a number of people who are going for vaccination. As you can see we are having stocks running out which is a good sign that there is a high uptake of the vaccines.”