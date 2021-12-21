Boost for Gwanda people with disabilities

Sione Amidu

Sunday News reporter

Bible Society of Zimbabwe and Nkomwa Foundation Trust recently handed over wheel chairs, crutches and groceries to rural communities in Gwanda.

The organisations handed over 10 wheel chairs, one pair of crutches, one walker, sugar, mealie meal, cooking oil and salt among other food items. The donations were made to communities in Gwanda urban, Gwanda North and Gwanda South.

The director of Nkomwa Foundation Trust, Mr Pick Nkomwa, said they decided to collaborate with Bible Society to help the under privileged.

“The relationship we have with BSZ is beyond an ordinary collaboration, we are now family. When Nkomwa Foundation Trust was established , the journey started in looking for like minded organisations in the sector, it is common knowledge that online relationships are not usually successful but here we are with a totally different story. It all started with a single picture on Facebook when l saw BSZ handing over a wheelchair to a disabled child. I am sure the Bible does not allow one to envy a neighbor’s house or anything but my envy was in the positive way and brought better results. It all started this year, its a less than six months relationship” he said.

The organisations have been involved in training care givers in Gwanda urban and rural. A number of pastors were also trained and they received bibles and three schools were provided with learning materials.

“In November 2021, the collaborative activities were done here in Gwanda urban and rural where 50 caregivers were trained on dish wash and dip toilet making. Pastors were trained and were given audio bibles. Three schools Mtshabezi Primary and High and Manama High learners with visual impairments received braille books,” he added.

The general secretary for Bible Society of Zimbabwe Mr Steven Gwasira hailed the work being done by Nkomwa Foundation.

“The BSZ and NFT are partners with a shared vision to advance the cause of the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ as we empower mothers of differently abled children. The bible society works towards ensuring that everyone has access to the bible in their language of preference and at affordable prices. Our mandate comes from the great commission “Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptising them in the name of the father and of the Son and holly spirit…. “Mathew 28:19. In doing this the Bible Society is operating as part of a global fellowship, the united Bible Societies with a membership of over 200 Bible societies worldwide.”

Reverend Sipho Mizha from Brethren In Christ Church expressed gratitude to the two organisations.

” I am very happy and grateful for what these two organizations have collaborated to do. Children are a blessing from God whether he or she is differently abled or not, may the good Lord bless them abundantly and add where they have subtracted. I also appeal to other organisations to follow the good deeds done by MFT and BSZ and also help the elderly who are not able to talk on their own with wheel chairs,” he said.

One of the care givers Mrs Memory Ncube said that she was looking forward to providing a better life to her child after receiving a wheelchair.

“I’m so grateful to these organisations which donated to my child a wheelchair because it was hard for my child to play with other kids, therefore they brought relief to us as parents because carrying a grown up child is not easy, now I’m able to walk for long distances without hurdles. I want to thank BSZ which gave us bibles and our children so that we can read the word of God.”