Boost for Lupane’s cattle farmers

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

MATABELELAND North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Richard Moyo has officially opened Mathambo Cattle Business Centre in Lupane District, a development that is set to transform community livelihoods through enhanced and integrated cattle enterprise.

Lupane District has the largest cattle herd in the province of an estimated 110 000 and is the primary source of livelihood for a majority of farmers.

Following recurrent low rainfall patterns recorded in the region over the past years, the district recorded a high number of cattle succumbing to drought-related poverty deaths.

In a speech read on Minister Moyo’s behalf by the director in his office, Mrs Boetsoarelo Mugwagwa at the official opening of the Cattle Business Centre which was established under the Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme Beef Enterprise Strengthening and Transformation funded by European Union in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe, the Minister reiterated that beef production remained an integral part of the province’s livelihood.

“As you are aware, livestock production in Matabeleland is the primary source of livelihood for majority of farmers. Beef production remains a part of our livelihood. The Government of Zimbabwe’s commitment to develop the beef value chain is demonstrated through promoting Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements such as the one, we are witnessing today.

“My office is committed to support this project and it is in this framework that we welcome similar initiatives that offer opportunities to a wide range of partners to contribute to the vision by His Excellency Cde Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa towards the attainment of an upper middle income economy by the year 2030,” said Minister Moyo.

The Minister further applauded the project noting that it came at the appropriate time.

“The ZAGP-BEST Project provides a unique collaborative partnership of institutions from the private sector, public sector, NGOs, Associates, and Research Institutions. This model is very impressive given the number of institutions that are involved in the action.

“I believe the launch of Mathambo Cattle Business Centre comes at the right time, in a good 2020/21 rainfall season where our cattle have not suffered much from drought. In the previous years, the district recorded a high number of cattle succumbing to drought-related poverty deaths. We lost a lot of good cattle, particularly breeding stock,” he said.

Sustainable Agriculture Technology’s Beef Private Sector Engagement Specialist, Mr Onious Mtetwa who are the implementers of the project said the Cattle Business Centre came with a number of benefits to the community.

“The overall objective of the programme is set to contribute to the development of a robust and competitive beef value chain (BVC) that promotes enhanced trade, employment creation, food security, and inclusive green economic growth,” said Mr Mtetwa.

The Mathambo Cattle Business Centre is linked to five smaller satellite centres, namely Malunku, Gomoza, Dongamuzi, Jotsholo and Mkombo.