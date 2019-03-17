Breaking News
BREAKING: ED cuts short UAE trip to respond to Cyclone Idai back home

17 Mar, 2019 - 10:03 0 Views
The Sunday News

TAKUNDA MAODZA IN ABU DHABI, UAE
President Mnangagwa has shortened his visit to the United Arab Emirates to make sure he is involved directly with the national response by way of relief to victims of cyclone Idai induced floods.

Scene from the trail of destruction left by Cyclone Idai as it hit parts of Manicaland yesterday

The cyclone has left 28 people dead and infrastructure destroyed.

The President has also incorporated in his schedule a plea for assistance for the cyclone victims and it is understood he has engaged the UAE Red Crescent to chip in with various forms of support.

