Bulawayo Athletic Club in third domestic T10 competition win

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

BULAWAYO Athletic Club picked up their third win in the Zimbabwe Cricket domestic T10 competition with victory by six wickets over Takashinga Patriots 2 at Harare Sports Club today (Saturday).

In their last preliminary round match of the competition, BAC restricted Takashinga Patriots 2 to 76/4 in 10 overs. Cunningham Ncube top scored for Takashinga Patriots 2 with an unbeaten 37 runs while Brian Majoka was also not out on 25. Player of the Match Charlton Tshuma picked up two wickets for four runs and Thamsanqa Nunu had one wicket for 10 runs.

BAC finished on 80/4 in 10 overs with their highest run scorer being Brandon James with 21 off 15 deliveries and Nunu was unbeaten on 15 balls as the team from Bulawayo recorded yet another win.

The win saw BAC end on six points having won three and lost four of the seven matches they played in the eight team competition. BAC have an opportunity to play in Sunday’s third place playoff if Gladiators beat Westside in the preliminary round last fixture on Saturday.

Great Zimbabwe Patriots and Harare Kings meet in the final on Sunday afternoon, with the teams in third and fourth position clashing in the third place playoff in the morning.

