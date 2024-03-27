Bulawayo woman jailed for illegal possession of unregistered medicine

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday News Reporter

A 53-year-old Bulawayo woman was recently arraigned before the Bulawayo Magistrates Court where she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment for possession of unregistered medicines.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Dazzy Zungura was arrested on 18 March 2024 at Nkulumane Complex Bus Terminus in Bulawayo, following a tip-off.

“The police found the accused selling her wares at a vending stall wherein they identified themselves and upon searching her handbag, they discovered various unregistered medicines, including metronidazole, Super Apetit, Manforce, Congo Dust Black Cobra, Lemonvate cream, Epiderm cream, and Ibucap capsules,” reads a statement from NPA..

The accused person also led the police to the rest of her merchandise which was stashed in a red trunk a distance away from the stall.

The total value of the recovered medicine was US$136.