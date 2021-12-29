Businesswoman blesses 37 orphans at Queen Elizabeth Adventist Children’s Home with warm Christmas lunch

29 Dec, 2021 - 18:12 0 Views
0 Comments
Businesswoman blesses 37 orphans at Queen Elizabeth Adventist Children’s Home with warm Christmas lunch Tracy Nozithelo Khumalo

The Sunday News

Thembekile Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

CHRISTMAS time is a period for sharing with the needy and Bulawayo businesswoman, Tracey Nozithelo Khumalo, decided to treat 37 orphans housed at Queen Elizabeth Adventist Children’s Home to a Christmas lunch on Boxing Day.

Tracy Khumalo with some of the orphans at Queen Elizabeth

The event took place on 26 December since the facility is run by the Seventh Day Adventist church.

Growing up in a family of giving motivated the 26-year old Khumalo to give back to the community.

Khumalo owns a cleaning company and was invited to clean Early Childhood Development classes at the children’s home.

“I was called in by the secretary at Queen Elizabeth Children’s Home to clean the ECD classes, and I didn’t know they were orphans at that place until that day,’’ narrated Khumalo.

After providing the cleaning services, Khumalo was inspired to provide Christmas lunch for the children. She took money from her savings to make the event a success.

“It was not easy planning the event because of Covid-19 and business was very low as newcomer in the in industry but I had to make it happen,’’ she said.

Giving the children a Christmas feel is what she wanted to achieve. She bought them gifts and a cake and they had a wonderful lunch. Khumalo had planned to have a jumping castle as part of the entertainment for the children but the weather was not permitting on that day, which led to her to drop those plans.

“Helping thirty seven orphans to have a blissful Christmas was the least I could do seeing them happy made me happy too.”

Funds permitting, Khumalo is also planning to do the same next year- @ThembekileNoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting