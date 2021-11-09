Bulawayo Deputy Mayor recalled?

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube has reportedly been recalled by MDC-Alliance youth leadership aligned to Mr Nelson Chamisa.

Clr Ncube was recalled together with Ward Five councillor, Felix Mhaka.

According to a letter by the party’s Bulawayo Central district leadership addressed to the district’s main wing and copied to Mr Chamisa, the provincial youth leadership, Mr Tinashe Kambarami and the provincial chairperson, Alderman James Sithole, among others, they claim to have, for the past year, questioned the two’s trust, collaboration, decision making and vision.

“Clr F Mhaka and Clr M Ncube haven’t done any feedback, anything tangible since they were elected in 2018 and we cannot continue with them anymore. To date there is no accountability of ward retention fund.

“They haven’t created a progressive environment, even youth empowerment initiative programmes, but instead created a toxic environment of party structures and citizens, without the recognition of mistakes or the willingness to listen to MDC-Alliance structures and residents,” reads part of the letter.

The party’s youth district leadership claimed they will soon be convening a meeting to nominate shadow councillors to replace the two until party primary elections are held.

Contacted for comment the two councillors declined to comment on the purported recalling.