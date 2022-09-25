Byo family claims child was killed by mysterious being

Caroline Mutsawu, Sunday News Reporter

A Bulawayo family claims that their six-year-old son died after being hit with a brick on the head by an invisible being, which the child claimed to be a small boy that he could only see.

The incident occurred in Cowdray Park last Thursday and has left family members and neighbours in shock.

Police in Bulawayo have since opened an investigation to ascertain the cause of death, with police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirming that they were handling the case as sudden death.

The six-year-old was said to have been playing outside with his three-year-old sister when he started calling his mother claiming that there was a small boy suspended above the ground who had hit him with a brick. The 32-year-old mother is said to have come to investigate but saw nothing.

However, the child continued pointing several times into the direction where the mysterious small boy was but the mother could not see the mysterious boy, until the child began to froth from the mouth while struggling to breath.

"The boy's mother quickly called her brother and requested for a motor vehicle to take the now deceased to hospital. While they were on their way to the hospital, they discovered that the boy had died and they then proceeded to Cowdray Park Police Station with the lifeless body where they filed a report," said Insp Ncube.