Byo in ambulance crisis

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

BULAWAYO is facing an acute shortage of emergency vehicles, inclusive of ambulances, which could result in the crippling of the city’s health delivery services.

This comes in the backdrop of reports that the local authority is already facing a shortage of nurses at its clinics which has resulted in patients spending long hours in queues at the council run clinics.

According to the latest council report, the shortage in the emergency vehicles has resulted in the closure of Nkulumane Fire Station.

“Councillor Rodney Jele sought clarity on the issue of ambulances whereby they were yearly budgeted for but were never bought. The existing fleet was always on breakdown. That has resulted to the shutdown of Nkulumane Fire Station. Since Council could not buy new ambulances, why not repair the existing ones.

“In response the Director of Engineering Services said that lack of funds was the major challenge affecting the purchase of ambulances. Repairs to the old ambulances were always being done but because of their old age they could no longer be fixed,” reads part of the report.

The Town Clerk (Mr Christopher Dube) also revealed that the local authority had tried to borrow funds to boost their equipment but could not get anything because of lack of borrowing powers.

“He (Mr Dube) however highlighted that Council was waiting for Government financial support to local authorities as reflected in the Government budget.