Byo Select charged up to combat Old Hararians

Top-level rugby returns Hartsfield Ground on Saturday with three games and a tag rugby exhibition involving three teams from the capital.

Action returns to Hartsfield with explosive games on the cards and clubs are eager for action after recharging their batteries. Old Hararians make the trip to the City of Kings and Queens along with Harare Sports Club, Harare PRO and FS Raiders.

OH face a Bulawayo Select side in the penultimate game of the afternoon at 15.30Hrs while HSC face Harare PRO at 14.00Hrs and FS Raiders take on Bulawayo Province Ladies at 12.30Hrs. The day’s program will kick off with a tag rugby exhibition at 10.00Hrs.

Bulawayo Select’s head coach, Reuben Kumpasa is happy with his side’s preparations ahead of the tie against the Northerners. Kumpasa has managed to mix it up, bringing exciting young talents to play along side senior players whose experience will be invaluable.

“It’s been a good week of preparations and the numbers were good. It’s a side with energy and is keen to play and prove themselves though we only have a few seniors with experience in the likes of Walter Gode and Thabani Sakupwanya.

“OH is always a tough opponent to play against because they play with determination and they will always bring their A game,” Kumpasa told Sunday News Online.

“We happy to be hosting our counterparts from the North and we looking forward to a good day of some hard rugby, catching up with old friends and building new relations through the sport we love,” said Gilbert ‘Gidza’ Nyamutsamba who was been appointed director of rugby for the Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football Board (BMRFB) last year as the province looks to strengthen its structures

“The games will be good for our local players and they will get a chance to showcase in front of home supporters including family and friends and, in a way, grow the sport in our region,” added Nyamustamba. @RealSimbaJemwa