Byo to rename streets in honour of ED, Kenyan President

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council will honour Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta by renaming one of its streets to his name.

This comes as the local authority has also recommended that 12th Avenue Extension, from Samuel Parirenyatwa Street to Cecil Avenue be named after President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Previously the local authority had identified George Avenue to be named after the President.

The renaming of the streets will be done to coincide with President Kenyatta’s state visit to the country where he will officially open the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). During the festivities he is also expected to plant a tree in the city.

According to the latest council report, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Hon. July Moyo wrote to the local authority with this request where BCC was required to identify the possible street to be named after the Kenyan President and also the location for the tree planting.

“We have received a request to name a street in the City of Bulawayo after President of Kenya, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta in terms of the Names (Alteration) Act Chapter 10:14. This process should coincide with the State visit by His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta in April.

“It is again during this visit that while he is guest of honour at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, he will plant a tree and you are requested to provide suggestions of a location for the tree planting,” reads part of the letter from the Minister.

In the ensuing debate, councillors acknowledged and endorsed the move and identified three possible streets that will be considered to be renamed after President Kenyatta.

“The Acting Director of Town Planning (Mr Wisdonm Siziba) advised that the streets that had been identified for this purpose were Hillside Road from Samuel Parirenyatwa to Cecil Avenue, 12th Avenue Extension from Samuel Parirenyatwa to Cecil Avenue and Banff Road towards Hillside Dams.

“The Town Clerk (Mr Christopher Dube) advised that Council had to adopt a resolution and inform the Minister on what it had agreed on pending consultations. Stakeholders would be enlightened after Council had made a resolution because of the urgency of the matter. He further suggested that Council reviews its previous decision on naming George Avenue after the current President His Excellency, ED Mnangagwa and suggested that instead 12th Avenue Extension be named after the President,” reads the council report.

The local authority has further recommended that Burnside Road from Cecil Avenue to Bulawayo Drive be renamed Sir Garfield Todd Road.