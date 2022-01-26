Castle Lager Premier Soccer League prepares for resumption

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ACTION is set to resume in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on 12 February with the PSL to release fixtures soon.

Matches in the PSL were put on hold so as to accommodate the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where Zimbabwe were one of the participants. The Afcon concludes on 6 February.

Kudzai Bare, the PSL communications and media liaison officer said matches are resuming on 12 February, with fixtures to be released in the coming days.

PSL chief executive officer, Kennedy Ndebele recently sent out communication to clubs advising them to put their houses in order in preparation for the resumption of league action. Some of the issues clubs were asked to attend to were the registration of players together with providing lease agreements for stadia they will be using as their home grounds.

Most of the teams in the 18-team league have played three matches each while others have only fulfilled two fixtures. Some of the teams could not play matches after their camps were hit by Covid-19 infections, leading to the postponement of matches.

Bulawayo Chiefs, Chicken Inn, FC Platinum, Black Rhinos, Caps United and Tenax are the teams that have played a game less than others.

Manica Diamonds are on top of the log with nine points having won all their three matches, followed by Ngezi Platinum Stars on seven, picked up from two wins and a draw.

Languishing third from bottom are Highlanders who have picked up just a point from the three matches they have played so far while they have been beaten twice. Bosso is only better in terms of goal difference than second from bottom Tenax and last placed Bulawayo City who both also have a point each.