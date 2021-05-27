Celebrating unity in cultural diversity

Sithatshisiwe Vuma, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT recognizes the power that culture has in transforming entire societies and it is making serious strides in the preservation and promotion of the country’s cultural heritage through the National Development Strategy (NDS 1), a minister has said.

Speaking during the provincial launch of Culture Week Commemoration at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Honorable Judith Ncube said the National Development Strategy recognizes that culture has the power to transform entire societies.

She applauded artists for persevering in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw the closure of entertainment spaces.

Minister Ncube urged the artists to adopt online platforms to showcase their work in view of the restrictions imposed on gatherings in the face of Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today we are commemorating and showcasing Zimbabwean culture in Bulawayo. We are showcasing that our art is always alive and living in Bulawayo. The Covid-19 pandemic is here with us for some time and we must not lose our guard as we celebrate our culture.”

The Culture Week celebrations are outdrawn from UNESCO Declaration on cultural diversity which proclaimed 21 May as the world day of cultural diversity for dialogue and development. The day is set aside to promote, commemorate and celebrate the world’s diverse cultures.

The launch saw local arts acts such are Umkhathi Theatre, Langelitsha, afro-pop singer, Thandy Dhlana, comedian, MaForty and Yellow World take to the stage to showcase their talent after a tour of the Gallery that was led by Minister Ncube.

This year’s Culture Week is being held under the theme, “Resilience in safe guarding and creating cultural diversity in the country in commemorating Africa Day.”

Arts activities will continue throughout the week with artists showcasing their talents in different disciplines.

According to National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Bulawayo provincial arts manager, Cleopatra Dube the launch was basically about commemorating and showcasing Zimbabwean culture in Bulawayo.

“We are showcasing our cultural diversity with different performances and throughout the week artists have been exhibiting their works for people to see and learn about our culture as Zimbabweans,” said Dube.

Minister Ncube further said that culture fosters identity and diversity which define national unity.

“Culture fosters our identity as a country; therefore, it has to be celebrated in its manner. Our diversity defines our oneness as Zimbabweans,” said Minister Ncube.