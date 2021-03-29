Chief Sikalenge of Binga laid to rest

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

Minister of Local government and Public works, Hon July Moyo has described the late Chief Sikalenge as an upright leader who has no record of abusing his office and authority for personal gain but ensured that the culture and heritage of the Tonga community was preserved through hosting a number of cultural events like the Chilimba Cultural dance, among others.

Born Bayela Charles Tshuma, the late chieg was appointed as Chief Sikalenge in 1984 following the passing on of Simalonga in 1983.

In a speech read on his behalf by Marian Chombo, Minister Moyo said Chief Sikalenge worked tirelessly for the Government which saw him being elected severally into the National Council of Chiefs.

“Chief Sikalenge was an upright leader whose leadership qualities will be cherished by generations to come. He has no record of abusing his office and authority for personal gain. He worked tirelessly for the Government of Zimbabwe. Due to his servant leadership, the late Chief was elected into the National Council of Chiefs for three consecutive terms from 1991-2005. He was also a Member of Parliament for the three terms. He was again re-elected as a member of the National Council of Chiefs in 2013 to 2017. He was a visionary leader who sort to bring people together under his stewardship,” said Minister Moyo.

While the late Chief will be remembered for different development programmes, he also made sure the plight of the BaTonga community was addressed.

“After his appointment, he took on board the needs and ambitions of the Binga community. He demonstrated this through promoting the development agenda and sound local governance in his area. He worked tirelessly for the construction of several schools and clinics such as Binga Hospital and Siabuzuba clinic as well as the rehabilitation of several boreholes in his community,” said Minister Moyo.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Provincial affairs and Devolution in Matabeleland North province Hon Richard Moyo described the passing on of Chief Sikalenge as another setback for the traditional leaders institution especially after Chief Sinamangonde passed on late last year.

The late Chief Sikalenge was 69 years old and is survived by five wives, 23 children, 40 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.