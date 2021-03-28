COMMENT: It’s time Gwanda State University takes its place

Gwanda State University (GSU) was created to fulfil the Government policy to have a state university in each province. In 2006 the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development appointed a foundation committee for the establishment of a State University in Matabeleland South Province, which resulted in the university being born in 2012.

The university started operating from Filabusi, about 80km from Gwanda. However, the main campus will be developed on an 87-hectare piece of land in Gwanda Town. The university will initially focus on Mining and Agriculture, with other programmes to follow later on. The vision of the institution is to be “a world class centre of excellence for learning, research and innovation in sustainable exploitation of resources by 2030.” It seeks to develop enlightened human resource through world class teaching, research and innovation that is able to exploit factor endowment of their environment.

While the university has been growing steadily over the years, we note that it is yet to claim its place among top higher learning institutions in the country. As the only state university in Matabeleland South, it should be on everyone’s lips, with its programmes becoming well sought after by locals and beyond. The fact that its core is to deal with agriculture and mining dovetails with the economic balance of the province. The province is blessed with huge mineral wealth, mostly gold, while farming is huge, especially cattle ranching.

We believe the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of the university will pick up from where the founding leaders of the institution left off, and speed up the process of making Gwanda State University a household name. Last week, President Mnangagwa appointed Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo as the new Vice-Chancellor, effective from March

1. Before her appointment, Prof Moyo was Midlands State University (MSU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Academic Affairs).

Of note is that Prof Moyo’s appointment comes as the nation joins the rest of the world in commemorating women’s month with the Second Republic having made strides in empowering women to top positions in different sectors.

“The Gwanda State University Council wishes to announce the appointment by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Chancellor of all State Universities, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa of Professor Doreen Zandile Moyo as the university’s second substantive Vice-Chancellor. The appointment, which was effected after consultation with the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development and recommendation by the University Council, is with effect from 1 March 2021,” reads the statement.

Prof Moyo is an animal parasitologist and holds a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in Biological Sciences (UZ), Master of Philosophy degree in Veterinary Parasitology and Doctor of Philosophy in Veterinary Parasitology (UZ).

Prof Moyo joined Midlands State University at its inception in 2000 and has served the University for 21 years in various capacities as founding Chairperson of the Department of Biological Sciences, Executive Dean for Research and Postgraduate Studies and Pro-Vice Chancellor, Research and Academic Affairs.

She has published extensively in international refereed journals.

She is a peer reviewer of international journals and is also a Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education reviewer. She has also supervised several Masters and PhD students and is also a PhD thesis examiner.