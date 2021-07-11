COMMENT: Schools must adhere to Standard Operating Procedures

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) says so far, data suggests that children under the age of 18 years represent about 8.5 percent of reported cases, with relatively few deaths compared to other age groups.

However, cases of critical illness have been reported. As with adults, pre-existing medical conditions have been suggested as a risk factor for severe disease and intensive care admission in children.

Although further studies are underway to assess the risk of infection in children and to better understand transmission in this age group, severe cases and even deaths have been reported in some countries. WHO adds that as children generally have milder illness and fewer symptoms, cases may sometimes go unnoticed. It is therefore important that schools take precaution to make sure that the learning environment is safe for children, teachers and support staff.

The country saw a number of Covid-19 cases in schools in various provinces towards the end of last year and early this year, with the majority of the cases being reported in boarding schools.

We therefore urge school authorities to take heed of the wise counsel from Government on what should be done before schools open for the second term of the year. Last week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the start of the second term will see a combination of face-to-face teaching, remote home learning, community learning and the use of alternative platforms such as e-learning, radio and television.

The Minister said schools were being inspected to ensure they have finalised their Covid-19 preventative measures and have the basic equipment they need.

“With regard to primary and secondary education, the nation is advised that in preparation for the opening of schools for the second term, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has instituted the following contingency measures: Inspection visits being carried out to assess the state of preparedness at all boarding schools, high enrolment day schools and schools with very limited infrastructure; ensuring adequate WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) provisions at every school; completion of Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control training workshops for teaching and non-teaching staff; (and) confirmation of Covid-19 essential supplies in all districts.”

We also note that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with technical support from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, has developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) meant to guide senior and middle management, school level leadership, teachers, learners, and all stakeholders on how to conduct business in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

These SOPs provide clear and actionable guidance for safe operations through the prevention, early detection and control of Covid-19 in schools and other educational facilities.

It is also important to ensure care is taken to avoid stigmatizing students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus.

The adherence to the SOPs has been helpful, as schools have been able to detect cases of Covid-19 early so that remedial action can be taken.

In some areas, schools have been alerting the nation that there are infections in a certain area, as the general population has not been regularly testing for Covid-19, especially in rural areas.