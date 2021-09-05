COMMENT: Work to revive Old Bulawayo testimony of Govt commitment

THE work to revive Old Bulawayo, destroyed by a veld fire 11 years ago, is another testimony of the Second Republic’s commitment to preserve the history and cultural heritage of all Zimbabwean communities.

Since his inauguration, President Mnangagwa, has emphasized on the unity of all Zimbabweans and celebrating diversity under one flag. And this was no idle talk as the Second Republic has made strides in either initiating or completing projects in all parts of the country in accordance with the President’s declaration that, “no one will be left behind.”

Before the coming in of the Second Republic, there was widespread sentiment that the southern region of the country and the Matabeleland region in particular was lagging behind on many fronts. That saw some elements trying to make political capital out of that.

However, the completion and initiation of various key and high impact projects has generated excitement in the region with a feeling that the whole country is now moving at an equal pace.

The people of Zimbabwe are now moving shoulder to shoulder thanks to the efforts of the Second Republic. Indeed no one is being left behind.

The President set the pace in his address during the country’s 40th National Heroes’ Day Anniversary celebrations when he mentioned that the 2020 commemorations were uniquely significant in that “we are combining the recognition of the heroes and heroines of both the First and Second Chimurenga/Umvukela.”

He mentioned that the mounting of the statue of Mbuya Nehanda in Harare was a way of immortalising that was paid by our forebearers. From there the Government has gone on to honour other heroes from early years of resistance and they include General Mtshane Khumalo who commanded the Imbizo Regiment under King Lobengula that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol at Pupu in 1893, Chingaira Makoni, Mapondera, Mkwati, Queen Lozikeyi Dlodlo and Mgandane Dlodlo.

Pupu itself has also been spruced up while in June the President was in Bulawayo for the launch of the Heritage Corridor and that points at efforts of taking the Matabeleland region along with the rest of the country as the Second Republic embarks on a cultural renaissance and inclusivity in conducting its programmes.

Just on Thursday our sister paper, Chronicle led on its front page with a story that the restoration of King Lobengula’s capital, Old Bulawayo has started taking shape with major civil works, which include the reconstruction of the King’s Palace, cattle kraal and 10 beehive huts having started as the Government steps up efforts to revive the iconic cultural heritage site. Old Bulawayo, built by King Lobengula in 1870 and burnt down in 1881 to counter invasion by white colonialists, is part of the Heritage Corridor that was launched by President Mnangagwa in June this year.

The Government and President Mnangagwa in particular deserve all the praises for taking a keen interest in preserving the history, heritage and culture of all Zimbabwean communities.

The President has shown that he is a man of his word as all his promises have come to pass. The restoration of Old Bulawayo is an exhibition of the Government’s quest to reinforce identities of different communities, promote inter-cultural understanding, tolerance and peace.

Such projects are not only restricted to the cultural sphere, but they create jobs for the locals, promote local activity and also tourism.

It is well known that as a people we suffered a well calculated cultural disinheritance at the hands of our colonisers who worked their socks off to impose their own way of life. Therefore, it is encouraging to see the Second Republic embarking on a marvellous journey of assembling the facets of our diverse cultures, indeed we are on a cultural renaissance that is not leaving anyone behind.