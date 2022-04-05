Construction of Mpilo Doctors’ residence complete

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

REFURBISHMENTS on the doctors’ quarters that were gutted by fire at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo have reportedly been completed, with authorities describing this as positive news.

Last year May, 41 doctors were forced to escape through windows when fire gutted the building and reduced to ashes all their belongings including household property, certificates, food and clothes.

The Government pledged $287 million towards the reconstruction of three doctors’ quarters that were burnt down, with stakeholders that included Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) joining hands to work on the project.

Posting on his Twitter account, Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed the completion of the rehabilitation works.

“Mpilo Central Hospital, previously the burnt Doctors’ Quarters, doing, doing, done!!! Positive news here, Prof @MthuliNcube with a touch of a wonderful blue sky, fluffy clouds hanging high up in the sky, and marvelous African savanna grassland weather,” wrote Prof Ngwenya where he also tagged the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Prof Mthuli Ncube.

All three buildings were said to have gone for too long without maintenance which could have caused the fire incidents.

The fourth building which was also under renovation is the nurses’ hostel which Government officials declared unsafe for human habitation.

The 1 000-bed public hospital services Bulawayo Metropolitan province, Matabeleland North and South, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.