CORONAVIRUS WATCH: Frequently asked Questions and Answers

Here are answers to most common queries about the novel coronavirus based on discussions with various experts from the reputed institutes and analysis of the Centre for Disease Control, World Health Organisation and Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.

How deadly is coronavirus?

CORONAVIRUS HAS “HIGH INFECTIVITY, BUT LOW MORTALITY”

Mortality rate ranges between 2-3 percent. It is significantly less severe than 2003 SARS (MR: 10 percent) or 2012 MERS (MR: 35 percent) outbreaks. Risk of death is only higher in older people (above an age of 60 years) and people with pre-existing health conditions.

Why is there so much panic?

The lack of veriﬁed facts and ﬂoating rumours are to be blamed for this panic. The most important thing is when a virus is new, no one may know how it may affect people.

Will I die if I catch the disease?

FACT: No.

Almost 80 percent of people have mild symptoms, and recover from the disease in two weeks. Most of the symptoms can be treated with timely medical care.

Who is getting sick and how sick?

Older people are twice as likely to have serious COVID-19 illness. Most coronavirus led illnesses are generally mild, especially for children and young adults.

Are children also at risk of coronavirus infection?

COVID-19 appears to be relatively rare and mild in children. Just over two percent of cases were under 18 years of age. Of these, fewer than three percent developed severe or critical disease.

So, how exactly does the coronavirus spread?

An infected person can spread the infection to a healthy person through eye, nose, and mouth, via droplets produced on coughing or sneezing. Close contact with infected person. Contact with contaminated surfaces, objects, or items of personal use.

Can the novel coronavirus be passed on through food?

NO.

There is no such evidence as yet. experience with other coronaviruses like SARS and MERS suggest that people do not get infected through food.

Do I have coronavirus if I am coughing or sneezing?

You can suspect to have coronavirus, only if you have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) + any out of these:

Travel history to a coronavirus affected area (like China, Iran, Italy, Republic of Korea, etc.) Close contact with such a person. Visiting a healthcare facility/lab where coronavirus patients are being taken care of.