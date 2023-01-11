Council blitz shelved amid security concerns

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council was on Wednesday forced to shelve their planned blitz to clean up the alleged illegal activities in the city amid security fears raised by various stakeholders.

This was revealed by BCC Chamber Secretary, Mrs Sikhangele Zhou in an consultative meeting with the business community.

Last week, the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube gave those involved in illegal activities in the city up to yesterday (Tuesday) to cease their activities ahead of a ‘clean Bulawayo blitz’ which was set to commence today (Wednesday).

The illegal activities include trading on undesignated sites on the streets, pavements and roadways, washing of cars, repairing of vehicles, illegal pickup points by private vehicles, commuter omnibuses and buses, delivery of farm produce and other products onto the streets, push carts, heavy commercial vehicles into the city centre which have all resulted in serious congestion, chaos, littering as well as an increase in pickpocketing.

“There was an expectation maybe from everyone in the city that today they would be a lot of enforcement around the city, however there was a lot of polarisation regarding the enforcement and there were people who were preparing this and that which is why there had to be a security sector meeting this morning.

“There was a general sentiment that while we plan to bring sanity, we might end up having skirmishes like looting and all sorts of activities of that nature. As a city we were ready to start the enforcements today but when we contacted our counterparts, the ZRP, they felt it was wise to wait for today’s meeting so the whole security sector will map a proper way forward and we enforce without putting anything in danger,” said Mrs Zhou.

Mrs Zhou said council police have no arresting powers so they have to work hand in hand with the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“When we arrest offenders for violating by-laws we hand them over to the police. As soon as the security sector gives us a go ahead we will definitely work on the unlawful activities on the streets particularly vending,” said Mrs Zhou.

Meanwhile a snap survey conducted by Sunday News this morning observed that vendors started off on a low key but gradually went full swing and flooded the streets by mid-morning.

