Covid-19 deaths now at 18

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

Five more people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country bringing the death toll to 18.

According to the daily Covid-19 update from the Ministry Of Health and Child Care, three of the deaths were at community level while the other two were at facilty level.

“Today we regret to report five deaths, three at community level, two at facility leve. These deaths occured in Harare and Bulawayo provinces and were detected during routine post mortem as part of our Covid-19 surveillance. We await full post mortem reports of direct cause of death,” reads the report.

Meanwhile 40 cases tested positive for covid-19 today, these include six returnees from South Africa, four from Liberia and 30 local cases who are isolated.

“The local consists of 13 health are workers from Mpilo, 10 and three from a quarantine centre in Matabeleland South province.” read the report.

Five of the local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases.

Investigations are underway to establish the source of infection of the remaining 25.

Today 778 RDT screening tests and 394 PCR diagnostic tests were done.

The cumulative number of tests done today is 88 436 (52037RDT and 36 399 PCR).

Since the onset of Covid19 outbreak on 20 March 2020 the total number r of confirmed cases is 982 , recovered 320, active cases 644 and 18 deaths.