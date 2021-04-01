Covid-19 immunisation figures continue increasing

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE number of people in Zimbabwe getting immunized against the Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase with over 4 000 getting their first dose on Wednesday.

This comes at a time the Government is continuing to procure more vaccines to enable the country to reach herd immunity.

Last week, President Mnangagwa launched the second phase of the vaccination programme in Victoria Falls where he called on people to avail themselves for the exercise so as to allow the country to open up key industries at full capacity.

According to figures provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Wednesday, 4 051 received their first dose bringing cumulative for first dose to 76 995 while 1 963 received their second dose bringing cumulative for second dose to 14 885.

In terms of new Covid-19 cases, the country recorded 24 new cases and two deaths.

“24 New Cases (all local) and two deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Seven day rolling average for new cases falls to 19 from 20 on Tuesday.

“50 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 94 percent and active cases go down to 673 today (Wednesday). As of 31 March 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 36 882 cases 34 686 recoveries and 1523 deaths,” reads the update.

According to the figures, Harare has the highest number of active cases at 441 followed by Bulawayo with 122 cases, with Bulawayo recording the only two deaths that were reported on Wednesday.