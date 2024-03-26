Cowdray Park duo nabbed for kidnapping

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TWO women from Cowdray Park in Bulawayo were arrested for kidnapping after they forcibly took a 25-year-old woman into a house, where they detained and assaulted her.

They accused her of having an affair with one of their husbands.

Samantha Ndlovu (24), Sisasenkosi Mavundla (34) both of Cowdray Park are accused together with Linda Sibanda (21) of Magwegwe who is still at large.

Bulawayo police provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident saying the complaint also stays in Cowdray Park.

“Police in Bulawayo confirm the arrest of two suspects in connection with a case of kidnapping. On 24 March 2024 at around 5pm, the complainant was seated in front of the gate at her place of residence when she was approached by Ndlovu and Mavundla accusing her of having an affair with Ndlovu’s husband.

“The two accused persons then dragged the complainant to accused Ndlovu’s place of residence where they locked her inside the house. The two accused persons took turns to assault the complainant all over the body with logs and an iron bar,” said Insp Ncube.

On the same date at around 9pm, Insp Ncube said Ndlovu phoned Sibanda and informed her about the matter who then arrived and tied the complainant’s hands and legs with a twine before assaulting the complainant several times all over the body with a log. He said the three accused persons untied the complainant and spent the whole night with her.

“On 25 march 2024 at around 4pm, Sibanda left Ndlovu and Mavundla with the complainant. On the same date at around 12am, police received an anonymous call to the effect that there was a kidnapping going on at Ndlovu’s place of residence and proceeded there. The complainant was found still being detained at the aforementioned house. She had bruises on the face, on the arms and was taken to ZRP Cowdray Park station where a report was made.

“Ndlovu and Mavundla were arrested at the scene and two logs and an iron bar that were used to assault the complainant were recovered at the scene. The complainant was referred to Mpilo hospital for medical treatment where she was treated and discharged and her condition is stable,” said Insp Ncube.

He warned members of the public against forming cooperations to fight wars that do not concern them saying the kidnapping and assault were uncalled for.

