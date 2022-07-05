Dawson makes four changes to Sables starting 15 for crucial semifinal clash with Namibia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Sables coach, Brendan Dawson has made changes to the starting 15 for the crucial Rugby Africa semi-final clash with Namibia to be played at Stade Maurice David, Aix-en-Provence, France on Wednesday.

The entire front row has been changed, with Tyran Fagan to start at loose head prop, Matthew Mandioma at hooker while Cleopas Kundiona will scrum down at tight head prop. Victor Mupunga, Liam Larkan and Bornwell Gwinji, who were in the starting 15 against Ivory Coast will come off the bench.

Sean Beevor and Godfrey Muzanargwo have retained their spots in the second row, with the duo to once again lock the Zimbabwean scrum against the Namibians.

France based Tapiwa Tsomondo starts at right flank where Kelvin Kanenungo drops to the bench. Tsomondo will make up the loose trio with Jason Fraser and Nyasha Tarusenga.

Sables skipper Hilton Mudariki, the Man of the Match in Zimbabwe 38-11 win over Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals leads the team at scrumhalf to form a halfback pairing with Marcus Nel who once again starts at flyhalf.

There are no changes to the rest of the backline with Shingirai Katsvere and Shayne Makombe starting on the wings. Matthew McNab, who opened the scoring for Zimbabwe against Ivory Coast starts at outside centre and has Takudzwa Chieza on the inside. Tapiwa Mafura is Zimbabwe last man in defence at fullback.

Aiden Burnett, sent off against Ivory Coast is unavailable against Namibia as he is serving his one match suspension while Riaan O’Neill is still not 100 percent fit to be considered for selection because of injury.

Zimbabwe Sables: Tyran Fagan, Matthew Mandioma, Cleopas Kundiona, Sean Beevor, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Jason Fraser, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Nyasha Tarusenga, Hilton Mudariki (captain), Marcus Nel, Shingirai Katsvere, Takudzwa Chieza, Matthew McNab, Shayne Makombe, Tapuwa Mafura

Replacements: Liam Larkan, Victor Mupunga, Bornwell Gwinji, Godwin Mangenje, Kelvin Kanenungo, Kyle Galloway, Takudzwa Musingwini, Ngoni Chibuwe

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29