Dete old people’s home benefits from Zimparks-IFAW partnership

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

DETE old people’s home in Matabeleland North Province has benefitted from the Zimparks-IFAW USD$5 million partnership where they managed to get their premises refurbished.

Adjacent to the Hwange National Park, Dete old people’s home is run by the Roman Catholic church and its unique proximity to the park has seen it reaping benefits from the Zimparks- IFAW USD$5 million partnership that seeks to enhance wildlife conservation in key protected areas in the country.

Sunday News recently visited the home and spoke to the Sister in charge of the home Cecilia Mwembe who described the refurbishments as a privilege that not only changed the face and outlook of the home but also made it easy for them to maintain a hygienic environment.

“Dete old people’s home is privileged as we saw Zimparks and IFAW chipping in with donations to renovate this home. The home was in a very bad state. During the rainy season, it had some roof leaks and water could fill the rooms.

“As you can see the home now has a new face. We are also excited as they have also built an entertainment shade which will be very useful to our residents who used to sit under trees. We also hope that this shade will be a multipurpose facility, which will be an income generating asset as people will come for workshops,” said Sister Mwembe.

The home accommodates 40 residents with the number fluctuating from time to time. Some of the residents at the facility expressed excitement on the development saying the renovations were long overdue.

“I came here after I succumbed to stroke and a Roman Catholic priest brought me here because no one could cook and take care of me. I come from Jambezi but now I can no longer walk or do anything due to the stroke.

“We are very happy about what different support groups are doing for us here. We are now staying in a very nice place after this place got renovated. We are well kept here,” said Mrs Esther Sibanda.

70-year-old Mr John Ngwenya also echoed Mrs Sibanda’s sentiments.

“I was born in Hwange. I came here because of poverty. I do not have relatives to look after me that is why I was brought here. However, we are very happy to see our home being refurbished as we are now living in a very comfortable place,” he said.

