Determined Zimbabwe lose to Pumas at Under-13 Craven Week

28 Jun, 2022 - 16:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Determined Zimbabwe lose to Pumas at Under-13 Craven Week Zimbabwe Under-13 rugby team huddle against the Pumas

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER starting their campaign at the South African Rugby Under-13 Craven Week with a 41-0 victory over Border Country Districts on Monday, Zimbabwe could not replicate those opening day heroics as they lost 43-5 to the Pumas at Monument High School in Krugersdorp on Tuesday.

It was a disappointing result for the Brighton Chivandire coached Junior Sables since they had looked to maintain their perfect start to the tournament.

It was a tough encounter for the Zimbabweans who played their hearts out despite the defeat.

The Pumas raced to a 24-0 lead heading into the break and added 19 more points in the second half.

Zimbabwe got their only points of the match through an unconverted try by second centre Tadiwa Chakuchichi.

Tadiwa Chakuchichi.

The Bryce Honiball led Zimbabwean lads now take a break on Wednesday before they return to action on Thursday and Friday prior to finding their way back home.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Under-17 beat the Griquas 17-5 in their first match at the SA Rugby Under-16 Grant Khomo Week in Kimberley on Monday.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting