Draw conducted for Maxi Bulawayo Open

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE 2023 edition of the Maxi Bulawayo Open Day Golf Championship started today at Bulawayo Golf Club.

A total of 54 golfers will take part in the annual event with the winner of last yearâ€™s edition, Ignatius Mteketeke also taking part among a host of other renowned golfers in the country.

Grouped in the first tee, game number three, Mketekete will be up against Anyway Katembenuka and Shamiso Qiang while in the game there will be Sydney Wemba, Biggy Chibvu and Bernard Magaso while the first game there will be Pride Sembo, Clifford Sibanda and Akil Yousuf. Game number four will see Tafara Mpofu, Morton Kombai and Paul Adams who will be followed by Tongoona Charamba, Tonderai Masunda and Julius Kamalizeni. In game six, Anyway Watch, Mark Williams and Tatenda Makunde will square off followed by the trio of Mike Williams, Bradley Kulasi and Nevy Milazi.

The last two games, eight and nine in the first tee will have Brian Gondo, Dean Schultz and Thanda Mavundla and the other trio will have Ben Follet Smith, Davison Elijah and Robson Chinhoi.

The 10th tee, starting with game 11 will first see the trio of Lyon Mashonga, Promise Sombrero and Claire Minter while game 12 will have Howard Bauti, Irvine Mazibuko and Peter Banda. Liberty Gumisai, Peter Mataishe and Robson Saurombe will make game 13 followed by Alphius Kelapile, Kayam Mhandu and James Muyewa. In game number 15, there will be Evans Vuyeka, Matthew Williams and Shaahid Mahmed followed by Simon Murungweni, Mohammed Mhandu and Simon Katembenuka. The trio of Phillip Tshuma, Laiford Yadyo and Mike Mckillop will be in game number 18 before Nyasha Muyambo, Stuart Krogg and Meshack Zwane close off with the final game, number 19.

