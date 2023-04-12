Drug blitz nets over 6000

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

OVER 6000 people have been arrested and prosecuted in a drug and dangerous substances blitz that is currently taking place throughout Zimbabwe. The blitz is meant to weed out rogue elements in society that are peddling drugs to youths.

Cabinet yesterday received and considered an update on Drug Abuse Among Children, Youths, and the General Population,by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable Paul Mavima.

“The nation is being advised that Cabinet is deeply concerned about the increase in drugs and substance abuse, which poses a danger to family life and society. The Drug and Substance Abuse Unit, within the Department of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare has since been strengthened for effective coordination and programming of activities on curbing drug and substance abuse,” said Senator Monica Mutsvangwa in a Post Cabinet Briefing.

Sen Mutsvangwa said the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Drug and Substance Abuse technical officers are continuously being trained on curbing drug and substance abuse by the Government with support from the World Health Organisation.

“Regarding supply reduction, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force is conducting surveillance activities across the country leading to the arrest and prosecution of a cumulative total of 6 156 accused persons. Under the Operation Clean Up Zimbabwe Campaign, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force managed to recover large quantities of dangerous drugs and substances comprising crystal meth, cocaine, ecstasy, dagga, broncleer, histalix and benylyn,” she added.

The nation is further being informed that dangerous drug and substance suppliers will be tracked down and prosecuted, with deterrent sentences set to be introduced. Culprits will be named and shamed. More patrols will be mounted to curb the sale of dangerous drugs and substances, while liquor outlet owners will be required to operate within stipulated business hours. Surveillance is being enhanced at all ports of entry and exit with personnel being trained in order to effectively detect the trafficking of dangerous drugs and substances.

