Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is back

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER not being held for two full years due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon is set to make a return with this year’s edition set for 3 July.

On Tuesday, organisers of what used to be the biggest marathon in Zimbabwe announced that the race is taking place this year.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to announce that the Victoria Falls Marathon is set for Sunday 03 July 2022,’’ read a statement from the organisers.

On the races to be included this year, there are plans to hold the full 42km, Half Marathon, 7,5 km Fun Run while there is also an opportunity for a half marathon relay.

“We are planning a full marathon (42km), a half marathon (21km) and a fun run of approx. 7.5km… with a good chance of a half marathon relay race (2 x 10.5km) being included – this still to be confirmed,’’ stated the organisers.

Entries for this year’s race are being opened on 28 March and looking at the excitement about this marathon in the past, there is sure to be a huge interest from athletes dotted all over the world.

In 2020, the marathon was held virtually because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country, with athletes running from different locations and choosing their own routes.

Last year, the marathon did not take place at all because of Covid-19 restrictions that were in place in the country.

With the Covid-19 regulations now more relaxed and gatherings now allowed, this year promises to be a huge event.

In 2019, over 3 000 athletes took part in the marathon. [email protected]_29