Econet Victoria Falls online entries temporarily closed

Mehluli Sibanda,Senior Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon, whose 2020 edition is scheduled for 7 July have provisionally stopped accepting entries as they seek guidance on whether they should proceed with the event in light of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday the race coordinators announced that they had momentarily shut the online entry system until the end of April or when they have the correct position on whether they can go ahead.

“The Econet Victoria Falls Marathon event is scheduled to take place in July 2020. We have temporarily closed online entries until 30 April or until we have a clear indication from WHO and Zimbabwe Health Ministry as to whether we may proceed with the event,’’ read the statement from the organisers.

Measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday to curb the spread of the virus in Zimbabwe include the partial closure of borders and prohibiting events that involve the gathering of more than 100 people.

Seeing that the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon attracts athletes from outside the country and has had thousands of participants over the years, those putting together the event would be hoping that the situation gets better in the coming months for the race to go ahead.

With gatherings of more than 100 people forbidden, it is expected that organisers of the PPC Matopos Marathon scheduled for 4 April will announce the cancellation of that event in the coming days.

